Daily Update: VE students get real world business experience, New chairs of surgery and cardiology at PBMC

Students from Southold High School’s Virtual Enterprise program display the results of their work. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 31, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Virtual Enterprise programs give local students a glimpse at building a business from the ground up

New surgery, cardiology chairs hired at PBMC in Riverhead

Guest Spot: Supreme Court case could change our elections

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Vote on $4.7 million Riverhead Free Library budget is Tuesday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Candidate for Town Board pleaded guilty to felony: Albert Dickson got probation for 2015 violation

Assemblyman predicts late state budget plan: Housing compact one of ‘top tier issues’ for Legislature

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in April

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 31

SOUTHFORKER

Springs Food Pantry’s chili chowdown warms locals hearts, and bellies

Southside Sips: Kidd Squid’s Perfect Parrish Shandy

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance for showers after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 48.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.