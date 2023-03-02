Daniel A. Zaveski

Daniel A. Zaveski of Wading River, N.Y., answered his last alarm on Feb. 26, 2023, at age 90.

His volunteer fire service began as a member of Southold Fire Department for five years prior to his marriage; he then transferred to Wading River Fire Department, serving for 64 years. He rose through the ranks to the office of chief, followed by 26 years on the Board of Fire Commissioners. For several years he was department liaison under its sponsorship of Boy Scout Troop 94.

For 40 years he was employed at USDA APHIS Animal Disease Laboratory at Plum Island, N.Y., as a microbiological laboratory technician, where his contributions to critical research were duly recognized in several scientific publications.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marian (née Lusik), of Wading River; sons Timothy (Faith), of Holbrook, N.Y., and Steven, of Wading River, as well as long-estranged eldest son, Thomas; and grandson Michael of Kings Park, N.Y. Also surviving are his brother, Stanley (Lorraine), of Dana Point, Calif., and a niece and nephew.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

