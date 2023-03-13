Dirk Blank of Greenport, age 59, passed away on March 8, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born July 13, 1963, in Hanover, Germany, he was the son of Manfred and Inge (Sakorski) Blank.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his sons, Matt and Jake; and his brothers, York (Nancy) and Bill Murphy. He was uncle to Christian and Rachael Blank.

He was loved by many friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care (eeh.org) for the wonderful care they gave him.

