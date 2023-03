Dorothy A. Droogan of Cutchogue died March 20, 2023. She was 94.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with funeral services at 8 p.m. Father Ryszard Ficek of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue will officiate.

Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, March 24, at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.