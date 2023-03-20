Frank Cirruzzo Jr.

On Feb. 25, 2023, Frank Cirruzzo Jr. of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away peacefully at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y., after a prolonged illness.

Frank was born on Aug. 5, 1930, to Margaret and Frank Cirruzzo in New York City. After high school, he went on to college, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy from Ithaca College.

In 1959, Frank met his wife, Annabelle, at New York State Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverstraw, N.Y. A year later, they got married and set up a home and office in Riverhead, N.Y. He pioneered physical therapy at Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center) and introduced therapy to the community, thus launching a 40-year career of caring for patients in the hospital, their homes, his office and nursing homes. He enjoyed his work and the many people he met.

Later, Frank became an active member of the Riverhead Rotary Club, participating in special events and the exchange program for students and adults. He took pleasure in adventuring and learning.

Frank and Annabelle went on to have two children, Douglas and Ann Michelle. The family spent many summer days on the beach, where Frank loved to spend the day reading the newspaper or one of his history books. Many happy winter vacations were spent skiing and traveling to warm weather.

In 1995, after helping many friends and residents of the north and south shores of Long Island, Frank retired and spent his time traveling the world and exploring new places. He eventually moved to Moriches, N.Y., enjoying the peacefulness of a bayside community next to the water and the wildlife that surrounds it.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Annabelle, of Moriches; his daughter, Ann Michelle, and her husband, Bill Cassel, from East Patchogue, N.Y.; his son, Douglas, and his wife, Laurene, and daughter, Julianna, from Colorado Springs, Colo.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

