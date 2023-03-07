Jackie W. Salcedo

Longtime Riverhead resident Jackie W. Salcedo died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was 61 years old.

Jackie was born on July 29, 1961, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Florence (Burton) and Francisco Salcedo. He was one of six children.

Jackie was a man of many trades and worked as a plumber, landscaper, manager and carpenter.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister Debra, Jackie is survived by his wife, Minerva; children, Keila Gonzalez (Anthony) of Shirley, N.Y., Jacmin Salcedo (Terry) of Mastic Beach, N.Y., and Sharlim Salcedo of Mastic, N.Y.; grandchildren Exavier, Gabriel, Jowell, Skyla, Julissa, Janelyse, Anaiyah and Ahmari; and siblings Ruth, Robert, Frankie and David.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church, 177 Doctors Path, Riverhead.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

