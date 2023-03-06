Jane Meredith Reilly

It is with great sadness that the children of Jane Meredith Reilly announce that their mother passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at the age of 76.

Jane is survived by her sister, Lynne (Richard) Coote; children Charles (Jillian) Stahler and Meredith Littlejohn; and grandchildren Bruce (17) and Elizabeth (13) Littlejohn and Keegan (9) and Caroline (7) Stahler.

Jane was born to Lyle and Elizabeth Meredith at The Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, Queens, on Feb. 17, 1947, and spent her early years in Hollis, N.Y., until the family moved to Port Washington, N.Y. At the age of 7, Jane and her family were posted to England, where they lived in Surrey for many years. Jane went to school in England, graduating from The American School in London. Jane then moved back to the United States, where she pursued a career in education at Finch College.

During her college summers, Jane worked as a waitress at Porky’s Restaurant in Greenport. There she met a dashing bartender, George Stahler. The two fell in love and married and a year later, their first child, Charles, was born, followed three years later by Meredith. George sadly died far too young in 1980, leaving behind his beloved family.

Jane worked at the Southold School District until her retirement. After retiring, Jane embarked on many new adventures. She worked as a florist, an EMT, city clerk and even ran an antique shop. Jane was an avid animal lover all her life. Jane and her dog Charlie Brown and later Rusty visited the sick and elderly at local care homes, bringing the residents great joy. When, toward the end of her parents’ long lives, they fell ill, Jane selflessly dedicated herself to caring for them until their passing.

Jane was open, warm and loving. She will be remembered for her joyful laugh, wicked sense of humor, generosity and love of family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The wake for Jane will be held Tuesday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane’s name to North Fork Animal Welfare League or First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

This is a paid notice.