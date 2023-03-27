Joan P. Bernath of Riverhead, formerly of Laurel, died March 24, 2023. She was 92.

Born Aug. 29, 1930, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Stephen and MaryEllen McCarthy.

Ms. Bernath worked as a secretary in Manhattan. She enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 1994, and by four siblings, she is survived by her daughter, Janet Bernath of Laurel.

Interment at Calverton National Cemetery will take place at a later date.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.