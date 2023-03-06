Joseph S. Zuhoski of Cutchogue died March 4, 2023, at his home. He was 95.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department or Icla da Silva Foundation.