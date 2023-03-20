Kimberly Elizabeth Haeg

On March 13, 2023, Kim’s beautiful spirit left this earthly plane to joyfully dance with the Angels — free and perfect in Heaven.

Kim was born on June 14, 1985. She graduated from Southold High School and was looking forward to a bright future when a tragic accident changed her life. For the last 17 years she was a quadriplegic on a ventilator. With the help of wonderful folks in the community, she was able to remain in her home in Southold with her mother, Lorraine, and Anthony Gallo, Lorraine’s fiancé.

Kim was an inspiration to many other paralyzed young people.

Kim is also survived by her loving father, Dennis Haeg; her stepmom, Marie Pemberton Haeg; and many relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Father John Barrett will officiate.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

