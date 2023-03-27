Louise Mary Ruland, formerly of Mattituck, N.Y., 95 years of age, passed peacefully on March 22, 2023, in Blairsville, Ga.

Louise was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Mattituck to Emily and Charles Mileska. She was one of 14 children in a very loving family.

Louise married Wilfred (Foop) Ruland in 1951, and had two children, Robert and Jeanne. Louise was a very talented artist with a wonderful sense of humor. Family meant everything to her.

Louise leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Robert Ruland and Jeanne Ruland (Chuck Colombo) of Blairsville, Ga.; her sisters Fran Mickaliger (Stanley) of Mattituck and Bert Mileska of Greenport, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Jean Mileska of Mattituck; her brother-in-law Peter Mikiciuk of Jamesport, N.Y., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

This is a paid notice.