Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 13, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• EBS Building Systems LLC to Scotts Ave OZ LLC, 1001 Scott Avenue (600-135.10-1-1) (V) $3,200,000 

• Erik Hartenstein & Shannon Rego to Anthony Verderame, 2785 River Road (600-144-1-3) (R) $660,000 

• Barbara Gugliotta Trust to Fred & Judy Hausmann, 57 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-43) (R) $629,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Frank S Pappacoda to David & Nanjoo Moore, 4 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-1-48) (R) $950,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• John Cushen & Theresa Sweeney to 7220 Main Road East Marion LLC, 7220 Main Road (1000-31-6-8) (R) $865,000 

• Stelios Tatsis to Wyandanch Real Estate Corporation, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (V) $525,000 

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• 1499 Oriental LLC to DFWN LLC, No# Oriental Avenue (1000-9-12-7.001) (R) $6,300,100 

GREENPORT (11944)

• ERGA LLC to 340 Robinson Road LLC, 340 Robinson Road (1000-34-5-13) (R) $1,975,000 

• Lawrence Heller to Anthony & Jennifer Auriemmo, 186 5th Street (1001-7-5-13) (R) $1,215,000 

• Joseph & Peter Costarella & Michael Perivolaris to On Front Street LLC, 308 Front Street (1001-4-8-34.002) (C) $697,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Steven Aracri to Michael & Adriana Loftus, 26 Lorraine Court (600-47-3-1.019) (R) $800,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Margaret Gannon to Joshua & Kerry Frum, 350 MacDonalds Crossing (1000-145-4-18) (R) $1,600,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Elise Martino to Hillel Trope, 3875 Hallock Lane (1000-112-1-8.004) (R) $3,925,000 

• Marratime Capital LLC to North Fork Costello LLC, 945 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.035) (R) $1,902,950 

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• New Suffolk Properties LLC to New Peconic-Cutchogue Harbor LLC, 6775 New Suffolk Road (1000-117-5-29.001) (C) $2,244,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sound Avenue Co LLC to Jose Castillo & Ana Cruz, West Lane (600-45-1-11.005) (V) $750,000 

• 131 West Main LLC to Marc & Jennifer LaMaina, 131 West Main Street (600-128-3-60) (C) $660,000 

• Angela Moller & Kenneth Veeck to Marietta Pefanis, 2581 Roanoke Avenue (600-16-2-12) (R) $660,000 

• 207 Main Street LLC to Janir Dario & Reina Morales, 9 Patti Lane (600-64-3-3) (R) $600,000 

• Claudia Steinmuller to Noel Espana & Mirian Fajardo, 475 West Lane (600-45-1-4.013) (V) $364,000 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Frank M Maffei (Referee), Hilary King Trust (Defendant) to Bank of America, 98 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-94) (R) $844,185 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Charlotte Penza to Cynthia McGuinness, 1395 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-56) (V) $400,000 

• John Gruosso to 1305 Cedar LLC, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $396,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• James & Joni Lupis to Steven & Brittany Milano, 2 Riviera Court (600-96-1-13.012) (R) $1,200,000 

• Robert & Nancy Jarry to Robert & Deana Gordon, 147 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.036) (R) $785,000 

• Erich Kielburger & Rachel Hazan to Yan Zhuo & Chunchao Huang, 16 Deer Field Crescent (600-96-1-14.035) (R) $735,000 

• Herbert Hildebrand Trust to Joseph Holomshek, 36 Overlook Drive (600-55-1-23) (R) $495,000 

• Dale Doherty & Michelle Montalbano to Anthony Calma, 11 6th Street (600-33-3-73) (R) $395,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

