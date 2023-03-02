Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec 23-30, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith & Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane (600-112-3-4.003) (R) $610,000

• Janet Wright Trust to 189 Shade Tree Lane LLC, 189 Shade Tree Lane (600-85-4-25) (V) $225,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• 105 Fleetwood LLC to Neal & Lisa Elkin, 105 Fleetwood Road (1000-137-4-8) (R) $1,500,000

• Koloski Family Trust to Thomas & Kathleen Galgano, 2250 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-9) (R) $1,071,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Barbara Wynne, 50 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-25) (R) $940,000

• Susan Langenfass to Lee Schultheis, 1360 Sterling Road (1000-104-4-14) (R) $926,000

• Rimor Development LLC to John & Debra Lowry, 7 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-29) (R) $845,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Eugene & Jessica Kolodin, 4285 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-65) (R) $1,650,000

• John & Kornelia Fotakis & Markos Fotakis to Christopher Mohr, 2255 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-7-11) (R) $725,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 4285 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-65) (V) $275,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Johanna & Angel Jerez to Jose Delgado & Jenny Elejade, 302 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-11) (R) $545,000

• Arthur Childress & Brenda Flood-Childress to Lucille Strange, 252 Horton Avenue (600-81-3-5.001) (R) $540,000

• WB Properties LLC to 130 Maple Ave Prop LLC, 130 Maple Avenue (600-129-2-31) (R) $475,000

• Irene Cidoni to Joanne Taheny, 34 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-34) (R) $460,000

• John MacDonald to Todd Arnesen, 3005 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-17) (R) $450,000

• Robert & Gregory Romano & Karen Ross to Bruno Skirel, 1402 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-2.001) (R) $440,000

• Diane Kaczorowski to Orlando Azama & Deysi Perez, 1020 Parkway Street (600-123-1-4) (R) $400,000

• County of Suffolk to 431 Griffing Avenue LLC, 431 Griffing Avenue (600-128-1-30) (C) $375,000

• AB Holdings LLC to Mauro Monroy & Lesbia Nij, 630 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-28) (R) $355,000

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) Estate of Moses Trent (Defendant) to JRE & C LLC, 507 Doctors Path (600-65-1-6) (R) $301,000

• 1049 Osborne LLC to Dewall Manor LLC, 1049 Osborn Avenue (600-108-2-9) (C) $4,000,000

• Marilyn & Robert Fertig Trust to Rosa Martinez & Jhony Rodriguez, 1017 West Street (600-124-1-19) (R) $275,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Martin & Judith Hanlon to Judith Hanlon, 12 Shelterlands Path (700-19-2-80.013) (R) $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Landley Realty Corporation to 11 Sunnyside LLC, 11 Sunnyside Avenue (700-7-2-4) (V) $635,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Robert & Stephanie Swing & Curtis Heath to Bilal & Arzu Altintoprak, 1375 Ackerly Pond Lane (1000-69-5-7.001) (R) $1,725,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Joseph Magliulo to Dennis & Cristina D’Onofrio, 124 Hidden Pheasant Path (600-114-1-39.020) (R) $1,540,000

• Ionko Milev & Izolda Mileva to Sara Mason, 161 Maple Road (600-26-2-21) (R) $539,990

• Westwood Building Corporation to Maurice Munera & Claudia Arismendy, 53 Deane Street (600-33-1-26) (R) $470,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)