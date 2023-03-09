Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: March 9, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 6, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Stephen & Linda Siganoc to William Gremler, 8 Willow Street (600-87-1-62.001) (R) $750,000 

• Lee-Yuen Lew to Olesia Moseley, 438 Hubbard Avenue (600-112-2-4) (R) $485,000 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Thomas Krischke to Jarrett Lobell & Jason Urbanus, 229 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-47) (R) $540,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Brian J Davis (Referee) Sandra & Richard Wichrowski (Defendants) to 60 Kay LLC, 60 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-62) (R) $250,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• H & S Associates Realty LLC to 31095 Main Road LLC, 31095 Main Road (1000-102-2-24.001) (C) $1,050,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Edward Boyle, 3 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-31) (R) $880,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• George & Jacqueline Sarkis to Kathleen Mitchell, 325 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-2) (R) $1,450,000 

• Jenna Esposito to Judi Fouchet, 14 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-14) (R) $475,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Judith Guarino, 4525 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-61) (V) $1,450,000 

• Insource East Properties Inc. to Nicholas Coutts & Bridget Petersen, 380 Deer Drive (1000-114-10-3) (R) $900,000 

• Carolyn Senatore to William & Alexus Birkmier, 5500 Route 48 (1000-140-2-14) (R) $325,000 

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 4525 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-61) (V) $275,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Patricia & William Wall to James & Karellyn Rudis, 23 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.074) (R) $782,500 

• Jack & Dolores Naglieri Trust to Gary & Christina Fassnacht, 62 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-62) (R) $455,000 

• Douglas & Tracy Nienburg to Rebeca & Violeta Chub, 259 Newton Avenue (600-127-2-43) (R) $435,000 

• Estate of Marion Blum to Anne & John Kneuer, 601 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-21) (R) $417,000 

• Carlos M Pino to Isaias Tejada, 812 Pulaski Street (600-124-2-25) (R) $370,000 

• Katherine Soto Trust to Sean Morrison, 83 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-22) (V) $182,500 

• Peter Hart & Cindy Wilson to Cindy Wilson, 902 Osborn Avenue (600-102-3-48) (R) $125,677 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Elizabeth Pinto Trust to Nina Pinto Trust, 9 Seagull Road (700-26-1-15) (R) $1,750,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lorraine Conway to Cornell Properties East End Corporation, 760 Chestnut Road (1000-59-3-5) (R) $465,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Clause & Justine Scheiffelder to Timothy & Lauren Cable, 141 Long Pond Road (600-95-1-17) (R) $975,000 

• Kevin & Christine Willman to Daniel Hugues, 109 Josephine Drive (600-95-2-11) (R) $628,000 

• Deborah Keller to Anthony & Karen Ando, 331 Sound Road (600-30-1-1) (R) $487,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content