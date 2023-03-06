Richard F. Mullen Jr. of Southold died March 3, 2023, at his home. He was 86.

Mr. Mullen, with his family, owned and operated Mullen Motors in Southold.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department.