Aileen Catherine Tyler of Greenport died April 7, 2023, at her home.

Ms. Tyler was born Aug. 28, 1928, in the Bronx to Henry and May (Schling) Tyler.

She worked as a secretary and dog breeder and in child care.

Predeceased by her daughter Lucy and her four siblings, she is survived by her sons, Salvatore Ninfo and Matthew Ninfo; her daughters Virginia Goss, Peggy Cillo and Aileen Rosin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.