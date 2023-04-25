Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney

Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney of Laurel (née Bruer) died peacefully on April 23, 2023. She was 87 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wallace, and children Jean (Jens), Bill (Jackie) and Peter; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Jim and her brother, Rudolph H. Bruer III.

Bernadette was born on April 19, 1936, in Woodside, Queens. She was a graduate of Wheelock College and Teachers College at Columbia University. She met the love of her life, Wallace, in 1957 at the Columbia University Newman Club.

Bernadette spent 30 years as an early childhood educator; she loved children. She lived in many places before moving to the North Fork in 2002 to be near her brother, daughter and grandchildren.

Bernadette loved bridge, gardening, painting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a magnificent hostess and threw many fabulous parties. She was known for her spunk, and she was a rebel to the very end; she will be missed.

Memorial donations can be sent to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.