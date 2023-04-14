Daily Update: Developer withdraws affordable housing proposal in Peconic, Local schools react to recent ‘swatting’ incidents

Developer Paul Pawlowski had proposed building 24 affordable cottages on the Carroll Ave. property, but has withdrawn his application. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 14, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Hall Notes: Carroll Avenue parcel to be rezoned as developer pulls out of housing proposal, Board approves battery storage moratorium

Schools react to hoax bomb threats as several Long Island districts were targeted

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hundreds gather to remember 15-year-old Preston Gamble at vigil in Calverton

Clean water initiative in Calverton secures final funding as Suffolk County announces $1.5M towards project

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fraud charged in primary for supervisor: Republican Clifford accused of helping Democrat get on primary ballot — he strenuously denies it

Shelter Island Reporter editorials: April 14, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Ian Love is a woodworker with soul

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 14

SOUTHFORKER

Get your kicks in Le Closet

Get going with gardens, coffee cocktails, books—and all that jazz!

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.

