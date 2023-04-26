Daily Update: Greenport offers new program for students with autism, Learn about backyard composting
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport elementary school introduces new program to support students on the autism spectrum
Ecological Culture Initiative hosts backyard composting course, encourages communities to reduce food waste
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school board authorizes new hires for pupil services that will earn more than $260K annually
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Moving forward on affordable housing: Info, questions about accessory dwelling units
Island girls open softball season: Team cheers, ‘Eight is great!’
Island baseball boys on a roll: Sweep series against Amityville
NORTHFORKER
Design meets history plus lots of TLC at these North Fork B&Bs
Entertain in a pinch with this North Fork guide
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now: Florence Fabricant’s updated spinach salad
South Fork Dream Home: Take Five
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44.
