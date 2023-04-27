Daily Update: High stakes real estate scam under investigation, Students get look at Southold police during job shadow day

Officer Shawn Williams’ K-9 partner, Solo, demonstrates his tracking abilities for high school students during shadow day. (Credit Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Students get a close up look at the work of Southold police during job shadow day

High stakes real estate scam under investigation after local landowners impersonated in bids to sell vacant land

Real Estate Transfers: April 27, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board hires Petrocelli Contracting to oversee construction at new Town Hall

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fashion show benefits seniors: Star turns at new event

One hundred years of blessings: Betty Hansel is Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian

NORTHFORKER

Northforker’s ‘summer preview’ issue is now on newsstands

Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

April’s arts and entertainment scene finishes strong this weekend

Southside Sips: Elaia Estiatorio’s Greek 95

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 43.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

