Daily Update: Lead paint shutters Greenport carousel, Remembering the Holocaust at event in Southold

Greenport’s popular carousel in Mitchell Park has been closed to remove lead paint and restore the colorful horses using non-toxic materials. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Lead paint discovery shutters Greenport carousel until at least Memorial Day

Holocaust remembrance event highlights need to speak out against injustice

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Remembering Northville’s role in little remembered battle

Aquebogue Elementary School science fair features new “Junior Scientists” club

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town funds shellfish restoration: $200,000 comes from water committee’s money

New Sylvester Farm Manager jumps into a busy spring season

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Get ready for spring planting with a visit to the botanical oasis at White Flower Garden

North Fork Dream Home: Every room has a view in this expansive waterfront cape

SOUTHFORKER

Where to wine and dine for restaurant week on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 39 degrees.

