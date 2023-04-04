Daily Update: Meet the musicians in ‘Who Are Those Guys,’ The Suffolk Times honored at statewide convention

Who Are Those Guys members (from left) Doug Attridge, Marty Attridge, Jim Gorman and Patrick Petrosini perform Saturday at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Meet the musicians behind ‘Who Are Those Guys,’ who dominate live music on the North Fork

Suffolk Times honored for ‘general excellence’ at annual press awards

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Hockey Foundation breaks ground on hockey dome in Calverton

Water Authority aiming to begin Calverton water main extension this year

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Women commodores make history at area yacht clubs: No longer just an old boys network

The Reporter honored by New York Press Association

Students taking a closer look for science class

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Sleek, modern farmhouse in Jamesport

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

