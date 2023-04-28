Daily Update: North Ferry eyes rate hike, Riverhead theater hosts mass shooter survival training

The North Ferry is seeking a rate increase before the Suffolk County Legislature. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 28, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Ferry official makes case for rate hikes: Decision to be made by the County Legislature

At mass shooter survival training at Riverhead theater, expert urges ‘Run, hide, defend’ strategy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Public weighs in as town resumes completion of Riverhead master plan update

At mass shooter survival training at Riverhead theater, expert urges ‘Run, hide, defend’ strategy

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Building moratorium meets with resistance at Town Hall

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 27, 2023

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in May

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 28

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Elaia Estiatorio’s Greek 95

Schmidt’s Country Market opens in Quogue

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of rain this evening and the low tonight will be around 47.

