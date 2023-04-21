Daily Update: School board candidates announced, North Fork Breast Health Coalition will celebrate 25 years at annual gala
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork schools announce school board candidates
North Fork Breast Health Coalition to celebrate 25th anniversary at Pink Pearl Gala
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Seven candidates will run for four seats on Riverhead Board of Education
North Fork Breast Health Coalition to celebrate 25th anniversary at Pink Pearl Gala
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gifts given by Boston: Islander runs marathon on 10th anniversary of bombing
Workshops set for Saturday on how to turn parts of properties into affordable housing
NORTHFORKER
Eat and drink your way across the North Fork every night of the week
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 21
SOUTHFORKER
South Forkers celebrate Earth Day this weekend, with lots of springy outdoor (and indoor) fun
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.
