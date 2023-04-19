Daily Update: Southold boat shop makes history, MSG girls lacrosse team secures win over John Glenn
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 19, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Goldsmith’s Boat Shop makes history as oldest continuously run marina in the country
Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers balanced attack secures win in Division II matchup
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Baseball: Wildcats’ bats come alive in win over Hampton Bays
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Comprehensive Plan group discusses new government positions: Town manager? Two deputy supervisors?
Greener Gardens: Create a home for bees and birds
NORTHFORKER
A first-of-its-kind restaurant is coming to New Suffolk
My Favorite Things: Kyle Romeo & Amanda Falcone
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now: the Culinista’s Green Lasagna
South Fork Dream Home: Southern charm and sunsets in Southampton
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
