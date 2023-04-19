Daily Update

Daily Update: Southold boat shop makes history, MSG girls lacrosse team secures win over John Glenn

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Goldsmith’s Boat Shop makes history as oldest continuously run marina in the country

Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers balanced attack secures win in Division II matchup

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball: Wildcats’ bats come alive in win over Hampton Bays

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Comprehensive Plan group discusses new government positions: Town manager? Two deputy supervisors?

Greener Gardens: Create a home for bees and birds

NORTHFORKER

A first-of-its-kind restaurant is coming to New Suffolk

My Favorite Things: Kyle Romeo & Amanda Falcone

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now: the Culinista’s Green Lasagna

South Fork Dream Home: Southern charm and sunsets in Southampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter

Related Content