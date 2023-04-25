Daily Update: Southold robotics team comes in second at world competition, Dandelion festival returns this weekend

The Southold Robotics Team RICE 870 received a hero’s welcome Sunday after clenching second place in the FIRST Championship in Houston. (Credit Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

World domination: Southold Robotics Team RICE 870 places second in FIRST Championship in Houston

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After it was stolen, Aflac will replace famous duck sign in Flanders

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sylvester Manor to expand infrastructure and add programs: $3.75 million grant will bring major upgrades

School turns down town’s septic proposal: Will go with its own system, rejects unified plan

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate the yellow flower beneficial to humans and pollinators alike at the Dandelion Festival this weekend

North Fork Dream Home: A mid-century modern ranch with impeccable landscaping overlooking the Sound

SOUTHFORKER

5 top spots for hiking on the South Fork

When it comes to backgammon, Jean-Michel Andriot isn’t playing games

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.