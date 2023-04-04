Edward D. Richards

Edward D. Richards of Shirley, N.Y., passed away suddenly on March 19, 2023, at the age of 65.

Born July 23, 1957, in Manhasset, N.Y., Ed lived for many years on the North Fork in Mattituck, Southold and Laurel.

Ed was a graduate of Mattituck High School and Hartwick College and received a Master of Science degree from the New York Institute of Technology. He was a valued employee in the Environmental Protection Division of Brookhaven National Laboratory for over 30 years.

Ed had a lifetime love for the outdoors as an avid fisherman, boater and camper. He enjoyed a good project working on his car, bike and house. He shared these passions with his large number of close friends and family. Ed was dependable, thoughtful, and always tried to find the positive and fun in any situation.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, George D. Richards and Jean S. Richards, and his sister Gail. He is survived by his sister Patricia Richards (Richard) of Connecticut; two brothers, Fredrick Richards (Laura) of Massachusetts and Andrew Richards (Elizabeth) of Pennsylvania; two children, Douglas Richards (Chiquita) of New York and Amanda Richards of California; nieces and nephew; and his loving wife Debborah Richards of New York; her two children, James Spatafora (Emily) and Camille Hammarth (Michael) of New York; and their children, Marc, Charlotte and Penelope; and former wife Patricia Pilla Richards.

He will be missed for his kind heart and sense of humor. Services were held in Selden, N.Y., on March 25.

This is a paid notice.