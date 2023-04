Frank W. Wruck of Southold died April 24, 2023. He was 82.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating.