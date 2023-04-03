Jean S. Richards

Jean S. Richards of Laurel, N.Y., passed away on March 13, 2023, at the age of 93. She spent her final years in Darien, Conn., loved and cared for by her daughter, Patricia, son-in-law, Richard, and later the kind and generous staff of Maplewood Senior Living.

Born April 29, 1929, in Flushing, N.Y., Jean was the eldest of three girls. She had a large extended family, and enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, great-aunts and aunts in Brooklyn, always considering herself a “Brooklynite.”

Jean attended Syracuse University from 1947 to 1951; her love of caring for others led her to earn her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She was an active member of the university’s competitive and synchronized swimming teams, a passion that continued and has transferred through future generations.

It was at SU where Jean, on a blind date, met her future husband and lifelong partner, George Douglas “Doug” Richards. They were married in 1951 in Forest Hills, N.Y. Together they shared an active, impactful life centered on professional and community service.

As Doug pursued his medical studies, Jean and their growing family lived in Massachusetts, Japan and New York City, ultimately deciding to settle as a family of seven on the North Fork in 1960.

For 37 years, Jean and Doug ran a private medical surgical practice, attached to their home. Generations of Mattituck families have been touched by Jean and Doug’s thoughtful care and healing. It was not uncommon for house calls to occur in the middle of the night, potatoes to be taken as payment, babies to be delivered by Jean, or for patients to become part of the extended family.

In addition to her full-time roles of financial accountant, receptionist, nurse, aunt and mother, Jean found the time to volunteer as a Presbyterian Church Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout leader, and president and liaison with the North Fork School Nurses. For decades, she was active with the Central Suffolk Hospital Auxiliary, the Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, the East End Lions Club and the Blind and Sighted Organization in Aquebogue.

For over 40 years, Jean and Doug spent every Thursday night leading a support group, Relatives of the Mentally Ill, through the Mental Health Association of Suffolk County, N.Y. She was on the board of the Mental Health Association in Suffolk County for over 25 years, and on the boards of the National Mental Health Association and the American Mental Health Fund. Her “free” time was spent knitting hats and blankets for the homeless, elderly and infirmed. She earned an esteemed Community Service Award from Eli Lilly’s Welcome Back Awards program in 2009 along with her husband, Doug.

Jean later expanded her ample roles by taking on her favorite title, Nana. She cherished time with her eight grandchildren, attending concerts, recitals, competitions, athletic trainings and graduations, providing swimming and driving lessons, helping them obtain summer employment and, most recently, providing advice, love and support for her six great-grandchildren.

Jean and Doug’s home served the dual purpose of being both a fully operational medical surgical practice and a fully stocked “Happy Birthday/Celebration House.” Jean understood the value of not taking life too seriously. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was a bundle of energy, dear friend, hard worker and eternal optimist. With Jean, every day was a perfect day to have an ice cream sundae for breakfast, with maybe a little extra chocolate ice cream.

Jean lived a life centered on generosity, selflessness and advocacy. To simply describe her as the most generous, thoughtful and kind human one could ever meet is insufficient. The impact and reach of her life will be permanently carried by all those who knew her.

Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, Doug; their daughter Gail; and her sister Eileen. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Olsen (Richard) of Connecticut, Fredrick Richards (Laura) of Massachusetts, Edward Richards (Debborah) of New York and Andrew Richards (Elizabeth) of Pennsylvania; one sister, Carolann, of South Carolina; her eight grandchildren, Margaret Perry (David), Ann Evans (Joshua), Lindsay Olsen, Douglas Richards (Chiquita), Emily Fisher (Kyle), Caroline Olsen (Thomas), Amanda Richards and Harrison Richards; and six great-grandchildren, Mary, Pollyanna Jean, Woolf, Ezekiel, Robert, and Quinn; as well as her nieces and nephews. The number of friends who were welcomed to Jean’s home, table and heart as family are too numerous to count.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember her may send donations to the Treatment Advocacy Center, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 801, Arlington VA 22203 or email [email protected]

A memorial celebration of Jean’s life will be announced at a later date.

This is a paid notice.