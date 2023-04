Joan D. Meschi of Bronxville, N.Y and Southold died April 26, 2023.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Church of St. Joseph’s in Bronxville.

A complete obituary will follow.