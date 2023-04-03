John D. Boyle

John D. Boyle of Orient, N.Y., and Long Island City, N.Y., died peacefully at home in Orient on March 23, 2023. He was 87 years old.

He was born in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland, on June 4, 1935, one of 11 children born to Denis and Catherine Boyle. He moved to New York and was involved in the bar, restaurant and construction industries, including Parnell’s Irish Pub in Manhattan.

He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine Healy. He is survived by his partner, Aideen McNamee; his two sisters Margo Boyle and Rosaleen Ward; his nieces, nephews and extended family; and friends.

He was, as he said himself, “one of the lucky ones.”

His real love was farming. He bought a farm in Orient and enjoyed spending time there. He loved animals, especially dogs, cattle and horses.

He was a kind and generous man, helping people out throughout his lifetime. He was loved by all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

