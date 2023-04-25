Juneann D. Zarzecki of Cutchogue died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. She was 82 years old.

Juneann was born May 20, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Doris (Spor) and Walter Rauch. She was one of two children.

She worked for Bank of New York in New York City for many years, then for Suffolk County National Bank, and then finally for Bridgehampton National Bank. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved baking, especially making apple butter. She was a member of the Homemakers Club of Jamesport and a communicant of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and nephew, William Rauch, she is survived by her brother, Walter Rauch of Flanders, and friends Joan Kielkowski of Riverhead, Joan Nugent of Cutchogue and Donna Belvedere of Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment will be private at Calverton National Cemetery.

