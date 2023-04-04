Margaret C. Lellman

Greenport native Margaret C. Lellman, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away March 27, 2023, from a sudden illness.

She is survived by her adoring husband, John, and her children, Molly and Jan Keleher, Grace and Josef Whitman, and Timothy Lellman. Her siblings Henry “Skip” Clark (Karen), John “Uncle” Clark, Jeffrey Clark (Laura), Timothy Clark (Ginny), Jamie Clark (Doreen) and Lucy Given (Peter) will all miss her daily. She is also survived by her siblings-in-law, Laraine Woo, Eileen Getches (Jim), and Joseph Lellman (Martha), and her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Mary and Henry “Fuzzy” Clark, and her brother Peter Clark.

Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. Her family meant everything to her and she loved, protected and spoiled them with great joy. She created a home full of happiness through simple pleasures like antiques, family pictures, delicious food and lots of candy. Her love for others was obvious and she was always there when you needed to talk, most importantly for her children. Margaret was generous, kind and accepting of everyone. She never met a stranger and was authentically interested in the lives of others.

Margaret was born in Greenport, N.Y., on March 27, 1966. While Greenport remained her home and she visited often, she also loved her friends, neighbors, co-workers and the Saint Bernadette’s Church family in Northboro, Mass., where she and John raised their family. Margaret loved all children and especially loved holding babies. When her kids were young, she provided overnight doula services in the Boston area for 10 years, and she still receives holiday remembrances from the families she nurtured. More recently, Margaret worked as an operations manager for Massachusetts Technology Collaborative. She also received her associate degree in business administration with high honors from Becker College while working full-time and pursuing her bachelor’s degree.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 4, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Agnes Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to The Visitation House, a caring home for women facing crisis pregnancies, in Worcester, Mass.

