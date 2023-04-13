Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: April 13, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by SuffolkVision, Inc., dated February 17, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Michael & Vanessa Koenig to Kaelib Couto Trust, 8 Carol Court (600-61-1-3.047) (R) $725,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Philip & Valerie Terenzio, 39 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-52) (R) $990,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• 298 28th Street LLC to Steven & Heather Krenstsel, 1545 The Strand (1000-30-2-63) (R) $2,150,000 

• Carol Wirtz to Jenna Esposito & Robert Walden, 1260 The Crescent (1000-30-2-23) (R) $750,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lewis Trust to 530 Washington LLC, 375 Green Hill Lane (1000-33-2-47) (R) $1,362,500 

LAUREL (11948)

• George & Leanne Luce to Leanne Luce, 1982 Main Road (600-48-2-9) (R) $118,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hogans Farm Inc., to GP1 & VP2 Corporation, 5628 Sound Avenue (600-8-7-3.001) (V) $840,000 

;• Long Island One Real Estate Inc., to Luis Alvarado, 4778 Sound Avenue (600-20-1-5.001) (R) $750,000 

• Silver III LLC to 135 Union Ave LLC, 135 Union Avenue (600-129-2-37) (R) $650,000 

• Silver III LLC to 334 Maple Ave LLC, 334 Maple Avenue (600-127-1-46) (R) $375,000 

• Silver III LLC to 119 Sweezy Ave LLC, 119 Sweezy Avenue (600-128-2-2) (R) $375,000 

• J Donald Higgins to 3rd Street Properties LLC, 12 3rd Street (600-128-5-11) (V) $249,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Margaret Wachholder to Kevin Berg & Marisa Cox, 211 Hulse Avenue (600-33-3-60.002) (R) $350,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

