Real Estate Transfers: April 27, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by SuffolkVision, Inc. dated March 3, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Matthew Gorman (Referee), Louie & Christopher Remigio (Defendants) to WB Properties LLC, 63 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-69) (R) $498,000 

• Edgar Escobar to Miguel Escobar, 882 Main Road (600-67-3-6) (R) $150,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Anna Funfgeld to Jacob Funfgeld, 479 Williams Way North (600-61-1-3.046) (R) $330,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Estate of Murray Gaylord & Maxine Gaylord to Annie & Jay Gilbert, 765 Beachwood Road (1000-116-4-20.001) (R) $3,482,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Robert Dauman, 37 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-53) (R) $990,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Kevin & Sarah Anglum, 15 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-26) (R) $795,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• John & Joy Gallagher to Robert Keller, Bayview Drive (1000-37-5-4) (V) $100,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Melvin Mangham to Vanna Gworek & Sebastian Head, 408 Wiggins Street (1001-6-2-14) (R) $675,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Jonathan & Nancy Polakoff, 875 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.034) (R) $2,350,000 

• Estate of Wallace Stack to Barbara & William Horowitz, 10 North Riley Avenue (1000-143-5-14.002) (R) $615,000 

• William Jacobs to Juan Sepulveda, 50 Sunset Avenue (1000-115-3-8) (R) $460,000 

• Danielle Tammone & Kenneth Cereola to Kenneth Cereola, 15705 Main Road (1000-115-1-2) (R) $210,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Linda Saeli to Christian Moriarty, 320 Wicks Road (1000-110-8-18) (R) $675,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Dorothea DiLorenzo to Lawrence Bernstein, 1207 Birdseye Road (1000-17-1-3) (R) $2,800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Galina Shulman & Sergey Kravchick to Manuel Cardenas & Luisa Reyes, 37 A J Court (600-65-1-4.002) (R) $740,000 

• Gasper Manuel & Angelina Francisco to Amzad Hossain, 1428 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-15.005) (R) $600,000 

• Elmer Saccoccia Trust to Deolinda Broderick, 166 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-166) (R) $590,000 

• Maggie & Jordan Manarel to Barbara Castantine, 513 Howell Court (600-106-2-20) (R) $500,000 

• Theresa Argenio Family Trust to Daniel & Jay Klahr, 187 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-187) (R) $499,500 

• Deanna Williams & Maureen Gengler to 22 Church Lane LLC, 150 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-4) (R) $451,000 

• Anne & Gary Gorman to William Chiarovano, 20 Lakeview Court (600-82.01-1-20) (R) $450,000 

• Karen Wolfson & Nicholas Webber to Cindy Wells & Richard Batchelder, 2102 Cedar Path (600-18.01-3-128) (R) $403,000 

• Paulette Zurawski to Third Street RH LLC, 28 3rd Street (600-128-5-13) (R) $290,000 

• Joseph & Christine Ruland to Jerome Gilliam & Shannon Ruland, 30 Oak Drive (600-65-1-16) (R) $150,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Louise Tirelli to Michael Walsh & Laurie Martucci-Walsh, 365 Mailer Court (1000-70-9-34) (R) $825,000 

• Joan Colavito to 530 Hiawatha LLC, 530 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-27) (V) $495,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

