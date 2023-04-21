Roger F. Grattan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Greenport. He was 95.

Roger ‘Buck’ was born in September 1927 in Southold, N.Y., to Elizabeth A. (Young) and William J. Grattan. He was the second baby baptized in the newly built St. Patrick’s R.C. Church and this church was the foundation for his strong faith throughout his life. Roger loved being part of a large extended family which included many aunts, uncles and cousins who lived on the same street or very nearby. His early years were spent working on his family’s farms, raising chickens and playing sports/swimming with his brothers, sisters and cousins.

After graduating from Southold High School, where he played basketball and ran track, he enlisted in the U.S.Navy and was still in boot camp when World War II ended. Roger worked at Bohack grocery in Greenport, where he met the true love of his life, Virginia ‘Ginny’ Preston Sage. They married on St. Patrick’s Day 1966, and Roger became stepdad to Mike, Jim and Patty. They later added two more children, Kathy and Matt, to their brood. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Greenport for many years and retired from S.T. Preston & Son in 1995. In retirement, a passion for traveling was piqued, serving as Ginny’s co-pilot of tour groups throughout the U.S. and Europe … he especially loved Paris!

The photo caption for Dad’s Southold Class of 1945 yearbook entry read, “Character is the Cornerstone of Success.” He is being remembered for his character, grace, subtle wit and unwavering devotion to his family and his Notre Dame Fighting Irish! We will miss him terribly.

Roger is survived by his children, Kathleen (Larry) Grattan of Beverly, Mass., and Matthew (Annie) Grattan of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Michael (Karen) Sage of East Marion, N.Y., James (Beverly) Sage of Greenport and Patricia (Edward) Kondak of East Marion; 13 grandchildren, Michael Sage Jr., Kevin (Leticia) Sage, Kelly Sage, Shannon Sage, Sean Sage, Melissa (Jeff) Blum (née Kondak), Stephen Kondak, Nicholas Kondak, Nathaniel Grattan, Connor Grattan, Elizabeth Grattan, Alexandria Durkin and Quinn Durkin; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Walter, Lucy and Shea; his sister Margaret ‘Marg’ Bradstock of Hahira, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Ginny; his parents; sisters Elizabeth “Betty,” Jean and Barbara; and his two brothers, William “Bill” and Charles “Bud.”

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick R.C. Church Cemetery Fund in Southold.

