Sandra Orlovsky Schwartz of New York City, Southold and Westhampton Beach died on April 13, 2023.

Born in Newark, N.J., and raised there and in Maplewood, N.J., Sandra pursued an art education at the University of Michigan, the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy, and Montclair State University. She taught art in New Jersey public schools before obtaining a Master of Fine Arts degree from Pratt Institute, and then embarked on a painting career that included solo exhibitions in New York City and, on the North Fork, at the Oysterponds Historical Society and Custer Institute, as well as participation in many group exhibits.

She also wrote articles for Manhattan Arts Magazine and appeared in dramatic productions at the North Fork Community Theatre and other North Fork locations.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, lawyer John Schwartz; her sisters, Paula Fleischer of Morris Plains, N.J., and Elaine Reichel of Livingston, N.J., and Boca Raton, Fla.; and many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

