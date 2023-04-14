Southold Blotter: Greenport man stabbed near South and Second streets

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

• A 36-year-old Greenport man told police last Wednesday that he was stabbed in the abdomen in the area of South and Second streets. Police saw a puncture wound on the man and he was transported to the hospital. An investigation is continuing.

• Melvin Santos Gomez, 19, of Mattituck was stopped on Route 48 in Southold Sunday after he was observed driving erratically. A report states Mr. Santos Gomez was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

• A Southold man told police April 3 that he was the victim of identity theft. He said an unknown person opened a credit card account in his name at a Delaware bank. He canceled the account and experienced no financial loss.

• A Greenport woman told police on April 3 that she received an Instagram message from a “Jules Stevens” stating they knew where she lived and would harm her children if she did not send them money. The unknown person then called the Greenport woman in the presence of an officer and hung up. Police told the woman this was a common internet scam.

• On April 3, Southold police investigated a report of damage at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. A report states that an unknown individual “did damage the listed property” and that was confirmed by the responding detective.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.