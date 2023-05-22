Agnes Reynolds Russo, a longtime East Marion resident, died May 16, 2023, at home. She was 100.

Ms. Russo was born July 27, 1922, in Lowell, Mass., to Malamati (Kolio) and George Iatrou.

Prior to living in East Marion, she lived in Woodside, N.Y., from 1960 to 1979. She worked as a seamstress and bookkeeper.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Bill Reynolds; her second husband, Anthony Russo; and siblings Charlie Iatrou, Manny Iatrou, Katherine Chryssiadis, Nick Iatrou, Christina Thalassinos and Mario Iatrou. She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews.

Viewing services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, followed by celebration of the funeral liturgy, with Father Andrew Cadieux officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.