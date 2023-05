Agnes Reynolds Russo of East Marion died May 16, 2023, at her home. She was 100.

Viewing services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at noon, with Father Andrew Cadieux officiating.

Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.