Daily Update: County leaders split on response to NYC’s migrant crisis; Greenport Carousel expected to reopen this week

Here are the headlines for Monday May 22, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
County leaders split on response to New York City’s migrant crisis
Greenport carousel expected to reopen this week
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town to install more surveillance cameras in key areas
Blue Waves top North Babylon, advance to quarter finals
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A happy wrap to a Shelter Island softball season
Town blocks many vacation rentals: most owner-occupied properties limited to year-round use
NORTHFORKER
Macari Vineyards’ new private tasting room is a Pink Paradise
One minute on the North Fork: Laurel Lake Preserve
SOUTHFORKER
Rebel Rebel: Mavericks shakes up the steakhouse model in Montauk
Veterans Classic golf tourney in WHB helps support and feed vets
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.
