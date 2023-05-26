Daily Update: Greenport Carousel to reopen; New fish passage in Riverhead
Here are the headlines for Friday May 26, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s Carousel to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend
Years of work pay off with new fish passage
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Need for more apartments sparks debate
Blue Waves suffer first playoff loss; can still advance to County finals with win on Saturday
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islanders helping Islanders in need
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 26, 2023
NORTHFORKER
12 Things we’re looking forward to most this summer
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 26
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The Jack Rose
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with low around 47 degrees.
