Daily Update: Greenport extends moratorium; ‘Sea Life’ exhibit re-opens
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village Board extends development moratorium for six more months
Seaport Museum’s ‘Sea Life’ exhibit re-opens
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hollywood All Stars at The Suffolk on Friday
Nail Salon and Spa joins growing list of Hispanic-owned businesses
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Grand re-opening of The Pridwin Hotel
Charity’s Column: a memorable bridal shower
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Enchanted Greenport farmhouse
My Favorite Things: Jermaine Owens
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now! Megan Huylo’s Strawberry crostata
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear this evening with a low around 39 degrees.
