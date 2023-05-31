Daily Update: Greenport Film and Music Festival coming to Mitchell Park; ELIH plans new recovery homes in Flanders

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital will open two new recovery homes. (Credit: Lee Meyer)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 30, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital plans new recovery homes in Flanders

Greenport Film and Music Festival coming to Mitchell Park shines light on local talent

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR Wildcats are Suffolk County champions

Blue Waves season ends following epic playoff run

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Supervisor offers new initiatives, floats idea for a public water system for the Center

Celebrating and remembering a friend: A shelter Island artist’s skill creates a healing memorial

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this June

A day in the life of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s head cellar man, Catie Callaghan

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Todd Ruiz’s smoked brisket with Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce

VSV serves beaucoup vin in Sag Harbor starting mid-June

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be hazy tonight with low around 54 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island

