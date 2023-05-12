Daily Update: Kathryn Casey Quigley to resign as Dem Chair; Fundraisers honor Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta

Kathryn Casey Quigley, pictured here with Rep. Jamie Raskin, is stepping down as Southold Democratic Committee Chair as of June 1. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday May 12, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Kathryn Casey Quigley to step down as Southold Democratic Committee Chair

Honoring Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta: Late teacher’s mother joins students to raise funds in her name

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Williams wins his appeal; is back on GOP ballot for the Legislature

Riverhead Raceway: bird’s eye view of opening night

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

New fitness studio, Activated Wellness, opens in the Heights

Nicholas Morehead memorial being planned

NORTHFORKER

Beat the heat with boozy ice cream at Montauk Distilling Co.

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Calabrian

11 great brunch options for Mother’s Day in the Hamptons

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening with a low around 58 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.