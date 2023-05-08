Daily Update: Mattituck-Cutchogue seniors ink D1 scholarships; Editorial: Two local groups are saving land

Trevor Zappulla and Ava Vaccarella signing their D1 letters of intent Thursday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 8, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pair of Mattituck-Cutchogue seniors ink D1 scholarships for the fall

Editorial: Two local groups are saving land and history

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Lots of noise, few insights at EPCAL presentation

Racing season kicks off at Riverhead Raceway

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Goat Hill off to a great start

Training for one of the most difficult events in the world

NORTHFORKER

The Breakfast Guide: Our favorite ways to order egg sandwiches and more around the North Fork

One minute on the North Fork: Setting up a beehive with master beekeeper Chris Kelly

SOUTHFORKER

These 6 Hampton jewelry shops will make sure you don’t bobble the baubles !

Southforker Stories: the quest for cassoulet

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy this evening with a low around 48 degrees.

