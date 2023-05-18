Daily Update: Public still split on Strong’s expansion; Real Estate Transfers

Louise Harrison of Save The Sound and members of the public line up to voice their opinions on the Strong’s Marine yacht center

Here are the headlines for Thursday May 18, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Public remains split on Strong’s Marine expansion

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town declares state of emergency due to fears of a potential migrant influx

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Legion Auxiliary preparing for Memorial Day: Buy poppies to remember and support veterans

Shelter Islander up for Teeny Award: recognition for this spring’s musical

NORTHFORKER

The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival returns to Hallockville Museum Farm

SOUTHFORKER

Not the same old song and dance across the South Fork this weekend

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.

