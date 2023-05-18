Daily Update: Public still split on Strong’s expansion; Real Estate Transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday May 18, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Public remains split on Strong’s Marine expansion
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town declares state of emergency due to fears of a potential migrant influx
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Legion Auxiliary preparing for Memorial Day: Buy poppies to remember and support veterans
Shelter Islander up for Teeny Award: recognition for this spring’s musical
NORTHFORKER
The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival returns to Hallockville Museum Farm
SOUTHFORKER
Not the same old song and dance across the South Fork this weekend
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
