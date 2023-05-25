Daily Update: Town Board eyes need for housing office; Real estate transfers

The Town Board discussed the new community housing plan during their work session at Town Hall Tuesday. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday May 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board eyes need for housing office

Real estate transfers: May 25, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead opens Long Island’s first food scraps drop off facility

Secret to Riverhead’s renaissance: grant money

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weekend minibus could boost business: Chamber pushing plan for summer

Shelter Island Boys baseball team ties a bow on 2023 with a winning record

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening this Memorial Day weekend on the North Fork

Sweet summer memories are still served up at Snowflake after 70 years

SOUTHFORKER

MDW brings all the art, music, films and farmers markets to the South Fork

Honor the fallen: 5 Memorial Day parades to attend

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with low around 48 degrees.

