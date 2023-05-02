Daily Update: Ultra marathoner raising funds for veterans, Betty Hansel is Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian

In the final stretch of her fifth of seven marathons last week, Eva Casale heads towards Warrior Ranch in Calverton. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need

One hundred years of blessings: Meet Betty Hansel, Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need

Girls Lacrosse: Riverhead hurt by penalties in tight loss to Walt Whitman

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Lions Club announces scholarships: Shelter Island 2023 high school graduates may apply

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 2, 2023

NORTHFORKER

How Relic Sustainability is keeping the East End’s beaches clean

North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private waterfront oasis

SOUTHFORKER

Prime time: This new South Fork butcher shop offers a speedy twist on an old craft

“Creative Exchanges” addresses the friends of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.