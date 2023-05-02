Daily Update: Ultra marathoner raising funds for veterans, Betty Hansel is Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need
One hundred years of blessings: Meet Betty Hansel, Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need
Girls Lacrosse: Riverhead hurt by penalties in tight loss to Walt Whitman
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Lions Club announces scholarships: Shelter Island 2023 high school graduates may apply
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 2, 2023
NORTHFORKER
How Relic Sustainability is keeping the East End’s beaches clean
North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private waterfront oasis
SOUTHFORKER
Prime time: This new South Fork butcher shop offers a speedy twist on an old craft
“Creative Exchanges” addresses the friends of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
