Elizabeth E. “Betty” DeFriest, a longtime East Hampton resident, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Huntersville, N.C. She was 98 years old.

Betty was born July 5, 1924, in Southold to H. Evelyna (Anderson) and Jay M. Glover. She was one of three children. She graduated from Southold High School.

On Oct. 4, 1947 she married the love of her life, Irad R. DeFriest, in Southold. Together they had two children.

Betty worked as a clerk typist for East Hampton Town. She was also a member of East Hampton Methodist Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Irad and sister Carol Glover, Betty is survived by her children, Linda Ehrlich of Denver, N.C., and Robert DeFriest (Karen) of West Chester, Pa.; grandchildren Matt Ehrlich (Jennifer), Jason Ehrlich (Amy), Scott Ehrlich (Dianne), Kendrick Richey (Travis) and Dana Hassen (Ron); sister Cora Stoll of Southold; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 17, at Calverton National Cemetery, with Pastor Kenny McQuiller officiating. A memorial service luncheon was held at Cooperidge Inn in Calverton following the interment.

Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to the East Hampton Senior Center, 128 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton, NY 11937.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

